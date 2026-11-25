The official opening ceremony was attended by Mangistau region governor Nurdaulet Kilybay, KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the State Energy Supervision and Control Committee of Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry Yernar Khassenov, Head of Central Asia region at Eni S.p.A Seger Hoytink, Khalyk Kenesi members, as well as veterans of the oil and gas industry.

The facility is part of a 247 MW hybrid power project being developed under the President’s instructions. The complex will combine three energy sources: solar power (50 MW), gas generation (120 MW), and wind power (77 MW).

The gas plant began supplying electricity in July 2026, with cumulative generation exceeding 26 million kWh to date. Its construction included a turbine hall, administrative facilities, a gas pipeline, a substation, and a 110 kV transmission line.

Meanwhile, construction of the 77 MW wind power plant is ongoing, with the first turbines scheduled for installation before the end of 2026. The facility is expected to become operational in 2027.

The hybrid project's first component, a 50 MW solar power plant, was commissioned in September 2025 and has generated approximately 93 million kWh of electricity.

Once all three facilities are fully operational, the complex is expected to create 77 permanent jobs and provide a stable electricity supply to KMG subsidiaries in the region, including Ozenmunaygas and KazGPZ.

According to KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov, around 35% of the complex's total electricity generation will come from renewable sources once the entire project is operational. The initiative is also expected to contribute to Kazakhstan's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had received Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas National Company.