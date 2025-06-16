Kazakhstan and China set to sign 60 agreements up to USD 25 bln

Kazakhstan and China are set to sign some 60 various agreements worth 25 billion US dollars as part of the forum, Deputy Chairman of the Board, member of the Board of Kazakh Invest NC JSC Madiyar Sultanbek said.

This time, multiple memoranda of cooperation and agreements, as well as investment agreements and contracts, and other important documents, will be signed at the forum.

1st Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar will attend the signing ceremony.

He said one of the most interesting agreements is the project between Kazakhstan and China’s Seraphim company aimed at the development of green hydrogen. He stressed that countries such China, Japan, South Korea, the US, Germany and Saudi Arabia pay utmost attention to the hydrogen technology development.

To note, a Kazinform News Agency correspondent takes a closer look at how cooperation between Kazakhstan and China has evolved over the past year.