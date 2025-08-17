Kazakhstan and China to add new flight destinations 

The aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and China held talks as part of the working group for civil aviation cooperation within the Central Asia–China (C5+1) format. The sides signed a memorandum of understanding to expand the route network and develop bilateral air service.

The parties agreed to add a new destination for Kazakh carriers - the city of Kuldja (Ili-Kazakh Autonomous Region of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region). During the negotiations, the parties also discussed the issue of operating flights to the city of Kashgar.

It should be noted that cooperation between the two countries is expanding. Thus, from 2025, the total number of permitted flights between the countries has been increased to 124 a week.

SCAT air carrier launched three new routes to China. On May 29 this year, the Shymkent-Shanghai route was opened with a frequency of two flights a week. On July 2 and 4 this year, flights were launched from Shymkent to the cities of Xi'an and Urumqi, respectively. Flights are operated twice a week.

China Eastern Airlines operates flights en route Almaty-Guanzhou three times a week starting from July 4.

It is worth noting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to increase flight frequency up to 42 a week.