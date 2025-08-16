Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to increase flight frequency up to 42 a week

The aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held talks as part of the working group for civil aviation cooperation within the Central Asia–China (C5+1) format.

The sides agreed to increase the number of regular flights between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. It will help develop transport availability, strengthen business and cultural ties and raise tourist attractiveness of the two countries.

The countries are entitled to perform up to 42 flights a week en route Almaty-Tashkent and Astana-Tashkent and 14 flights a week on other routes.

Besides, the sides also agreed to add new destinations.