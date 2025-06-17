Kazakhstan and China strengthen manpower training cooperation

The Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry and PowerChina hold talks to continue the joint staff training program. At the close of May Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov met with Vice Chairman and General Manager of the Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) Wang Bi.

Kazakhstan suggested developing a medium-term training program to raise the skills of Kazakhstani water sector experts over the next few years.

60 Kazakhstani specialists have already passed refresher training courses in China, and 60 more will pass by the end of the year.

As earlier reported, the water authorities of Kazakhstan and China for the first time ever signed a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation in March this year. It provides for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the sphere of rational and sustainable water management, introduction of the latest technologies, distribution and development of alternative water sources and exchange of practices and joint manpower training.

In conclusion, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said Kazakhstan is open to developing joint educational programs, exchange of knowledge, practices and technologies. He expressed confidence that close bilateral cooperation would help develop human resources and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

To note, as part of the II Central Asia – China Industrial and Investment Cooperation Forum with the participation of First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, 58 commercial documents worth over $24 billion were signed between Kazakhstan and Chinese companies.