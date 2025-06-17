Kazakhstan and China ink 58 commercial documents worth over USD24 bln

An investment agreement was signed with Chinese company Fufeng Group for a deep corn processing project in the Zhambyl region. The investment amount is 800 million US dollars. This is one of the largest projects in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector, allowing for the processing of up to 1 million tons of corn per year and the production of high-value-added products, including lysine and amino acids. In addition to creating 1,500 jobs, the project opens a stable market for regional farmers: offtake contracts have already been concluded for the supply of 300 thousand tons of corn in 2025.

Xinjiang Lihua Group Co., Ltd. is implementing a project to create a full cotton cluster in the Turkestan region worth 420 million US dollars. The initiative covers the entire cycle — from cotton cultivation to deep processing and the production of finished textile products. The project is focused on import substitution, export, and the development of the light industry. It also involves the creation of a large number of jobs in rural areas and the signing of contracts with local farmers. The project plans to build ten enterprises and create more than 4,000 jobs.

In addition, the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed an investment contract with Chinese company Qingdao Wanlin Food Corporation, which plans to build a dehydrated onion and vegetable deep processing plant. The investment volume will be 89 million US dollars. Production will be aimed at exports to China, the USA, and Europe. The company has already established cooperation with local farmers for raw material supply, and about 300 jobs are planned at the plant.

Dalian Hesheng Holdings will invest 650 million US dollars in the construction of a deep grain processing complex in the Akmola region. The production will focus on the output of gluten, starches, and other high-value-added products, and long-term contracts with domestic farmers are expected. The project will significantly impact the development of agro-processing, export potential, and food security.

The Akimat of the Almaty region and TBEA Company Limited signed a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of a large-scale energy project, including the construction of a 1,000 MW solar power plant and a transformer plant. In the future, the investor also plans to build a 1,320 MW coal-fired thermal power plant to reliably supply heat to the city of Alatau. The total investment volume is 3.7 billion US dollars.

In addition, agreements were signed with companies such as China Construction Engineering Corporation, Energy China Group, CITIC Construction, China CAMC Engineering, Huawei, Aladdin Holdings Group, YTO Express, and others.

They cover a wide range of industries — from energy and agriculture to transport, ICT, and education — and provide for the creation of production facilities, logistics hubs, research centers, educational programs, and the introduction of high technologies.

The parties also signed cooperation agreements in the fields of agricultural processing, renewable energy, urban infrastructure, and coal chemistry.

These agreements reflect the high level of trust between Kazakhstan and China and strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as a regional hub for investment, logistics, and joint industrial development.

As written before, the II Industrial and Investment Cooperation Forum China – Central Asia kicked off in the Kazakh capital on June 16.