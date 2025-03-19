Kazakhstan, China enhance cooperation in water sector

The meeting, held with the participation of the two countries’ central government agencies, discussed the issues of creating favorable conditions for the development of barrier-free trade, strengthening transport interconnectivity between the two countries, implementation of joint investment projects in the territory of Kazakhstan with the production localization as well as expansion of cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Following the meeting the parties signed a protocol of the 12th meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Cooperation Committee.

The parties also signed documents to strengthen interdepartmental cooperation in water resources and archival affairs.

During the bilateral talks with the Chinese Vice Premier, Ding Xuexiang, the sides discussed the key areas of the Kazakh, Chinese intergovernmental interaction, with special focus on strengthening the cooperation in trade, investments, transport and logistics, agriculture, energy and tourism.

Roman Sklyar and Ding Xuexiang highly assessed the dynamics of the Kazakh-Chinese cooperation in a wide range of issues.

In 2024, bilateral trade hit $43.8 billion.

Photo credit: gov.kz

As part of the visit, the Kazakh delegation led by ministers and heads of large domestic enterprises held a series of meetings with the major Chinese companies specializing in metallurgy, energy, machine-building and agro-industrial sector.

The sides discussed the prospects for implementation of joint investment projects in Kazakhstan’s petrochemical sector, deep processing of agricultural products and RES.

Roman Sklyar highlighted that industrial development remains an important priority for the country and called on Chinese companies for a closer partnership with Kazakhstan’s business community.

In turn, the representatives of China’s leading companies showed interest in Kazakhstan as a reliable partner for implementation of strategic projects.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and China agreed to further develop and boost traffic volume along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.