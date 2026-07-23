Kazakhstan and China may develop cross-border deposits

Nurlan Ryspanov put forward the initiative at the Kazakhstan–China Forum on the Sustainable Development of the Non-Ferrous Metallurgy Industry held in Astana.

He proposed signing a memorandum between the China Non-Ferrous Metals Industry Association, the National Academy of Mining Sciences of Kazakhstan, and the Mining Industry Union of Kazakhstan. Under such an agreement, the parties could develop a program for the development of deposits in southern Kazakhstan and border areas of China.

"Many deposits lie on both sides of the border. The deposits on China's side are already being developed, while those on Kazakhstan's side remain in reserve. We could create a joint venture with shared infrastructure, which would significantly reduce transport costs," Nurlan Ryspanov said.

He also proposed preparing feasibility studies for deposits of mutual interest to businesses in both countries.

Ryspanov also suggested that the China Non-Ferrous Metals Industry Association, together with the World Academy of Mining Sciences, begin work on establishing the National Academy of Mining Sciences of China. This step will boost mining cooperation between Kazakh and Chinese researchers, he said.

As written earlier, Kazakhstan and China plan to deepen cooperation in non-ferrous metals.