Kazakhstan and China explore prospects for implementing innovative technologies in transport sector

During the meeting, Yan Qinglin presented innovative engineering solutions for railway and urban infrastructure, including modern Chinese trenchless technologies using the horizontal directional drilling method. These technologies enable the installation of pipelines and utility networks with diameters ranging from 60 centimeters to 10 meters without excavation, asphalt removal, or disruption of traffic, which is particularly important for megacities and areas with high traffic loads.

Special attention was given to the prospects of constructing dedicated high-speed railway lines for intercity or suburban passenger transport.



The Chinese delegation emphasized that China continues to hold a leading position globally in the development and production of high-speed railways and expressed its readiness to share accumulated experience and technologies within the framework of joint projects in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, Yan Qinglin noted that Kazakhstan holds a key position on the route of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITC), which is directly linked to the “Belt and Road” initiative. According to him, using this corridor would allow goods to be delivered to Europe overland 3–4 times faster than via traditional sea routes.

In turn, Madiyar Sultanbek, Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC “NC “KAZAKH INVEST,” emphasized that Kazakhstan is ready to provide comprehensive support for projects related to the development of the TITC. He noted that cargo transportation along the corridor increased by 60% last year, reaching 4.5 million tons, and is expected to grow to 10 million tons in the coming years.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of leading Chinese companies, including China Railway Construction Corporation, China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC), China Energy Engineering Corporation, as well as several other enterprises interested in cooperation in the transport and energy sectors.

Following the meeting, both parties confirmed their readiness to deepen the partnership and agreed to continue substantive discussions on the development of joint projects in the transport and energy sectors. It was noted that strengthening cooperation along the Trans-Caspian route will open new opportunities for expanding trade and industrial collaboration between Kazakhstan and China.

