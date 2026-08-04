Kazakhstan, China review bilateral cooperation, discuss regional agenda

The issues were on the agenda of a meeting between Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issagaliyev and Han Chunlin, Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan, according to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Particular attention was given to the outcomes of high-level and senior-level engagements held earlier this year.

The parties also reviewed the schedule of upcoming events and visits planned for the remainder of the year and exchanged views on current regional and international issues, including coordination of efforts within multilateral frameworks.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain regular contacts and continue close cooperation across the full range of issues of mutual interest.