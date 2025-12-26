Kazakhstan and China expand cooperation in Hangzhou

In particular, Roman Sklyar met with Wang Hao, Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, as well as with executives of leading Chinese industrial companies.

During the talks, the sides discussed top-priority areas of the Kazakhstan–China strategic partnership and reviewed prospects for deepening investment and industrial cooperation. Agreements were reached to strengthen collaboration between Kazakhstan and Zhejiang Province in mechanical engineering, automotive manufacturing, high-tech and innovation, including through enhanced interregional engagement.

Furthermore, the parties noted the steady momentum of Kazakh–Chinese industrial cooperation and the strong practical experience of Chinese companies in large-scale industrial projects. They emphasized that cooperation is developing within the framework of the Kazakhstan–China strategic partnership and is focused on the long-term technological development of breakthrough economic sectors.

Following the meetings, representatives of Chinese companies confirmed their readiness to consistently implement the agreements reached, expand production and technological cooperation, deepen localization, and introduce advanced engineering solutions in Kazakhstan.

Roman Sklyar reaffirmed the Kazakh Government’s commitment to promptly support joint initiatives, coordinate their implementation, and create favorable conditions for projects at all stages. The sides also agreed to continue constructive engagement and practical work on priority projects in metallurgy, mining and processing, and automotive manufacturing within the framework of the Kazakhstan–China strategic partnership.

As Qazinform reported, a jointly developed Kazakhstan-China nanosatellite has been successfully launched into orbit.