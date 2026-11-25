The talks focused on rail freight services between the two countries, a proposal to build a broad-gauge railway line on Chinese territory, and the implementation of the Centre-West highway project.

Expanding the Nur Zholy checkpoint on the Chinese side would increase its capacity from 800 to 1,500 trucks per day. The Chinese side also said it was considering extending the operating hours of the Khorgos checkpoint by three hours until the end of December.

The sides also discussed cooperation with CITIC Group on the Centre-West highway project.

Zhanassova proposed establishing a distribution hub in Kazakhstan, based in Khorgos and the city of Alatau, to accelerate the delivery of Chinese goods to markets in Central Asia, the South Caucasus, Türkiye, Iran and Pakistan. She also proposed setting up Chinese laboratories in Kazakhstan to certify agricultural products.

Kazakhstan aims to increase freight transportation volumes with China tenfold.

The sides agreed to establish rapid-response working groups and continue developing concrete proposals for cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan opened the upgraded Zhibek Zholy checkpoint to handle 100,000 people daily.