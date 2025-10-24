Kazakhstan and China boost border throughput capacity by 23%

The Kazakh delegation was headed by Gabit Orazov, acting director of the State Revenue Committee's Customs Control Department, while the Chinese delegation was led by Hao Weiming, chief of the Urumqi Customs Administration of China. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a range of relevant issues and reached an agreement on further increasing the capacity of border crossing points, which has shown a steady growth trend over the past three years.

As a result of the joint measures taken, the throughput capacity on the Kazakhstan – China border increased by 119% in 2023, by 81% in 2024, and by 23% in the first nine months of 2025.

The sides agreed to exchange operational information on a daily basis regarding the situation at border crossing points in order to ensure timely response and regulation of vehicle congestion at the border.

The sides decided to strengthen cooperation across several priority areas, including reopening the old Alakol checkpoint for passenger vehicles; optimizing the operating hours of the Kalzhat-Dulata crossing point; implementing a mutual recognition program for Authorized Economic Operators; mutual recognition of cargo X-ray inspection images; identifying and addressing bottlenecks at road checkpoints; and enhancing collaboration in veterinary and phytosanitary border control.

They also outlined plans for cooperation to simplify the transit of motor vehicles through Kazakhstan’s territory, including the implementation of Kazakhstan’s “seamless transit” practice at the Kazakhstan-China border and the broader application of the provisions of the International Convention on the Carriage of Goods by Road.

Additional consultations will be held in the near future to follow up on a number of these agreements.

As reported previously, the Government of Kazakhstan instructed to improve service quality for road carriers at border.