Kazakhstan and China advance USD 200 mln cement plant project in Aktobe region

The parties discussed the progress of the investment project to build a cement plant in the Baiganin district of Aktobe region, with a total value of approximately 200 million US dollars. The project envisions constructing a facility with an annual capacity of 1.3 million tons of cement, with a possible expansion to 2.5 million tons, which will reduce Western Kazakhstan’s dependence on cement imports from Russia and Iran and supply the domestic market with locally produced materials.

The discussion also covered infrastructure support, construction timelines, and production localization, including the use of local raw materials (chalk, clay, marl), as well as the creation of about 900 jobs during construction and 250 permanent positions after commissioning.

Chairman Ospankulov emphasized the project’s strategic importance for the development of the construction industry and the industrialization of Western Kazakhstan, as well as its contribution to strengthening cooperation with Chinese industrial companies: “This project exemplifies effective partnership between Kazakh and foreign businesses. Together with the regional akimat, we identified the need for local production capacities in Western Kazakhstan – a so-called “cement gap,” which has traditionally been filled by imports from Russia and Iran. Following this, we helped the Kazakh company find a strategic partner, which became the Chinese corporation Sinoma Cement Co., Ltd. The project will not only replace imports but also create new export opportunities to neighboring regions of Russia and Central Asia,” – he noted.

The QazCement Industries project is being implemented with the support of the Government of Kazakhstan through the Investment Agreement mechanism. Under the agreement, investors have committed to supplying at least 50% of production to the domestic market and to continuous training of Kazakh specialists. Additionally, the company will finance the construction of social facilities in the Baiganin district, including an 80-seat community center and the reconstruction of the central park area.

Noteworthy, a large meat processing plant to be launched in Abai region in 2026.