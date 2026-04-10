Kazakhstan and Canada split opening day of Billie Jean King Cup

In the second match of the day, 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu (world No. 130) defeated Sonya Zhiyenbayeva (ranked 1023rd) in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

Despite Andreescu's status as the favorite and the significant ranking gap, 19-year-old Zhiyenbayeva managed to put up a fight. In the first set, she dropped her serve in the third game but created several break-point opportunities that she could not convert. Bianca Andreescu secured the set 6-4, outpointing her opponent 38-32 in total rallies.

Kazakh tennis player Sonya Zhiyenbayeva seized the initiative in the second set, breaking Andreescu twice to take a 3-2 lead. However, she was unable to maintain the advantage, and the set moved to a tie-break. In a dramatic finish, Zhiyenbayeva led 4-0 before the Canadian mounted a comeback, winning seven consecutive points to take the tie-break 7-4 and seal the match.

Earlier in the day, Yulia Putintseva (world No. 74) gave Kazakhstan the lead with a confident 6-3, 6-3 victory over Kayla Cross (No. 198).

What to expect on Day 2

The tie remains level heading into Saturday's matches. According to the regulations, the day will open with the doubles match: Anna Danilina (world No. 7) and Zhibek Kulambayeva (145th) will face Ariana Arseneault (217th) and Alexandra Vagramov (306th). Singles matches between Putintseva vs. Andreescu and Zhiyenbayeva vs. Cross are scheduled to follow. Captains Yuri Schukin and Marie-Ève Pelletier retain the right to make substitutions before the matches.

Finals in sight

The winner of the Kazakhstan-Canada tie will qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, set for September 22–27 in China.

Other qualifying matchups include: Italy vs. Japan, Belgium vs. the United States, Australia vs. Great Britain, Slovakia vs. Spain, Switzerland vs. the Czech Republic, and Poland vs. Ukraine.