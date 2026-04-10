Billie Jean King Cup: Yulia Putintseva wins opening match

In the opening match, Kazakhstan’s No. 2 Yulia Putintseva beat Canada’s Kayla Cross 6:3, 7:5 in straight sets after one hour and thirty-six minutes on clay. Putintseva’s win gave Kazakhstan the early lead in the tie.

Next, Sonja Zhiyenbayeva, ranked No. 130 in the world, will face 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who is currently ranked No. 781.

In the doubles category, the Kazakhstani duo of Anna Danilina and Zhibek Kulambayeva will face Ariana Arseneault and Alexandra Vagramov of Canada.

Saturday’s matches will see Yulia Putintseva take on Bianca Andreescu, while Sonja Zhiyenbayeva faces Kayla Cross.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) recently released its updated singles and doubles rankings.