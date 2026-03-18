Kazakhstan and Canada reveal lineups for Billie Jean King Cup

Team Kazakhstan consists of Anna Danilina (No. 6 WTA in doubles), Yulia Putintseva (No. 76 WTA), Zhibek Kulambayeva (No. 178 WTA in doubles), Aruzhan Sagandykova (No. 871 WTA), and Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (No. 1018 WTA).

World No. 2 Elena Rybakina will miss the upcoming tie, with the decision made by the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation in consultation with the player and her coaching team, as she focuses on competing for the top spot in the world rankings this season.

Canada’s lineup includes Victoria Mboko (No. 10 WTA), Gabriela Dabrowski (No. 2 WTA in doubles), Marina Stakusic (No. 130 WTA), Bianca Andreescu (No. 165 WTA, No. 160 in doubles), and Kayla Cross (No. 194 WTA, No. 131 in doubles).

The winners of the tie will earn a direct spot in the final stage of the team world championship.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina has surged to a career-high second place in the WTA rankings.