The Kazakh delegation was led by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, and the Canadian delegation by the Assistant Deputy Minister for Europe, the Middle East and the Arctic, Alexandre Lévêque.

Photo: gov.kz

During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as pressing issues on the international agenda.

Yerzhan Ashikbayev briefed the Canadian side on key political reforms in Kazakhstan, including the adoption of the new Constitution and the establishment of a unicameral parliament, the Qurultay, as well as on the priorities set out in the Head of State’s Address of 28 October 2026, “Kazakhstan’s Current Priorities in a New Historical Cycle”.

Emphasizing Canada’s importance as Kazakhstan’s reliable partner in North America, the First Deputy Minister pointed to special opportunities to intensify bilateral ties ahead of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027. Energy, the uranium industry, agriculture, critical minerals, digitalization, education and science were identified as promising areas. The need to improve the legal and treaty framework to create favourable conditions for trade and investment was also noted.

Photo: gov.kz

Alexandre Lévêque described Kazakhstan as one of Canada’s key partners in Central Asia and confirmed Ottawa’s interest in expanding economic engagement. He also noted the intensification of government contacts and Canadian business missions to Kazakhstan.

The parties exchanged views on regional integration in Central Asia, international security and multilateral cooperation. The Canadian side commended Kazakhstan’s initiatives, including in the field of international humanitarian law. The Head of State’s proposal to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the UN was considered separately. The parties confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation within international organizations.

Following the consultations, the parties agreed to promote the further strengthening of political, inter-parliamentary and business ties.

Photo: gov.kz

During the visit, Yerzhan Ashikbayev also met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Arun Thangaraj and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Oliphant. They discussed prospects for developing political dialogue and trade and economic cooperation.

In addition, Ashikbayev held a meeting with Senator Pierre Dalphond, Co-Chair of the Kazakhstan-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group, to discuss opportunities for further strengthening inter-parliamentary ties.

As written earlier, the Kazakh President’s Address was discussed at the Czech Parliament.