The Czech MPs were briefed in detail on Kazakhstan’s key achievements since independence and expressed particular interest in the country’s far-reaching political, democratic and socio-economic reforms aimed at further modernising the country and improving the well-being of its citizens. Attention was also drawn to Kazakhstan’s major achievements on the international stage, its contribution to strengthening regional and global security and international cooperation, and its efforts to promote multilateral dialogue as a means of overcoming differences.

Photo: gov.kz

The Czech lawmakers showed particular interest in the constitutional reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which have brought about a transformation of the country’s political system. In particular, discussions covered the transition to a unicameral Parliament - the Qurultay - the establishment of the office of Vice-President and the creation of the Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council). It was emphasised that these reforms are designed to strengthen the country’s institutional framework, enhance the effectiveness of public administration, broaden citizens’ participation in public and political life, and further entrench the rule of law.

In this context, the Ambassador outlined the key priorities set out in the President of Kazakhstan’s Address to the Nation of 28 October 2026, entitled “Kazakhstan’s Current Priorities in a New Historical Cycle”. The main priorities include large-scale infrastructure modernisation, economic diversification and the development of industrial capacity, strengthening energy security, expanding the country’s transport and logistics capabilities, advancing digital technologies and artificial intelligence, attracting investment and developing human capital.

Photo: gov.kz

During the exchange of views, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Czech relations, reaffirming their shared commitment to further strengthening traditionally friendly ties. Industrial cooperation, energy, transport and logistics, critical raw materials, digitalisation, education, science and innovation were identified as promising areas for further cooperation.

As was noted, Kazakhstan is committed to translating these priorities into practical outcomes, including through technology transfer, the localisation of production and the training of skilled personnel.

Earlier, a new Kazakh ambassador presented copies of credentials in Havana.