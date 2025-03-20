Kazakhstan and Canada debate simplification of visa procedures

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues, including visa processing, improvement of migration processes and prospects for cooperation in the consular sphere.

Special attention was paid to simplification of visa procedures of Canada for Kazakhstan’s citizens.

The Canadian side informed about the introduced innovations in the processing of Canadian visa, greatly facilitating the processes of consideration of applications. It was also noted that currently for the citizens of Kazakhstan the terms of consideration and issuance of visas are significantly reduced. Representatives of the Canadian side also expressed willingness to further deepen cooperation in the field of legal migration.

Following the consultations, the parties outlined concrete steps for further development of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere and agreed to continue work in key and promising areas.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan introduced a mutual visa-free regime with Morocco.