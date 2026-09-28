Kazakhstan and Belgium set to deepen trade, logistics and digital technologies cooperation

During talks with the Antwerp-Waasland Chamber of Commerce (VOKA), the sides discussed opportunities to involve more Antwerp-based companies in projects in Kazakhstan, particularly in petrochemicals, chemicals, engineering, energy, logistics, advanced materials, and the circular economy. Antwerp's industrial strengths were noted as closely aligned with Kazakhstan's economic modernization and industrial development priorities.

The parties highlighted the successful presence of Belgian companies in Kazakhstan, including Ahlers Logistics, Sarens, and Jan De Nul, and explored ways to attract additional investment and organize sector-specific business missions.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy

At a meeting with Antwerp city officials, discussions focused on direct municipal cooperation, digital transformation, smart city technologies, artificial intelligence, urban mobility, and sustainable development. The Kazakh side showcased its progress in digital government services, fintech, and biometric technologies.

At The Beacon innovation hub, participants reviewed prospects for collaboration in artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, smart city and smart port solutions, industrial digitalization, autonomous technologies, and logistics. Plans were proposed for direct cooperation between The Beacon and Astana Hub, including startup exchanges, joint acceleration programs, technology matchmaking initiatives, and pilot projects.

A key part of the visit centered on cooperation between the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Kazakhstan's ports of Aktau and Kuryk within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). Discussions covered port digitalization, multimodal logistics, smart-port technologies, decarbonization, and professional training for port specialists.

The parties also explored the possibility of using Antwerp as a European logistics and distribution hub for Kazakh exports, including metals, critical raw materials, petrochemical products, and agricultural goods. Consideration was given to developing a framework cooperation agreement between the ports of Antwerp-Bruges, Aktau, and Kuryk.

The meetings additionally addressed preparations for the first state visit of King Philippe of Belgium to Kazakhstan in autumn 2026. Representatives of Antwerp's business community were invited to participate in the Kazakhstan-Belgium Business Forum in Astana.

Following the talks the sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing practical investment, technology, infrastructure, and business-to-business projects while strengthening links between companies, ports, innovation hubs, and municipal institutions in Kazakhstan and Antwerp.

Earlier, Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium Roman Vassilenko visited the Belgian family-run company Vandeputte Group in Mouscron and met with company owner and purchasing director Henri-François Vandeputte.