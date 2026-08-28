Kazakhstan and Belgium in talks on joint venture for flax processing

Amid growing trade, the two sides discussed a shift from raw material supplies to value-added processing and the possible creation of a joint production facility in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium Roman Vassilenko visited the Belgian family-run company Vandeputte Group in Mouscron and met with company owner and purchasing director Henri-François Vandeputte.

In 2025, Kazakhstan's flax exports to Belgium more than doubled, reaching $164.4 million, making it the largest export commodity from Kazakhstan. From September 2025 to May 2026, Kazakhstan supplied a record 309,500 tons of flax to Belgium, accounting for 28% of the country's total flax exports.

The growth in supplies comes amidst rising flax production in Kazakhstan. In 2025, the area under flax cultivation reached 1.35 million hectares, with a record harvest of 1.35 million tons. Exports totaled 833,300 tons, nearly doubling over the 2004 figure. This provides a stable raw material base for expanding long-term cooperation with European processors.

The prospects for further cooperation were discussed during Ambassador Vassilenko's visit to Vandeputte Group. The diplomat met with owner and purchasing director Henri-François Vandeputte.

The company has been cooperating with Kazakhstan for nearly 20 years and purchases Kazakh flax for processing at its Belgian facility. Kazakhstan is the company's largest supplier of raw materials.

During the meeting, the sides discussed expanding supplies of Kazakhstan-grown flax to Belgium and other EU countries, as well as transitioning to deeper industrial cooperation. In particular, talks focused on localizing flax processing in Kazakhstan and producing high-value-added products.

Ambassador Vassilenko highlighted Kazakhstan's interest in expanding investment and industrial partnerships with Belgian companies, particularly ahead of the first-ever state visit of King Philippe of Belgium to Kazakhstan in October 2026.

"We are hopeful that the visit – which Henri-François Vandeputte, one of the company's directors, will be part of – will mark a new milestone in our cooperation. And this company will put down deeper roots in Kazakhstan, shall we say. And we are now working to ensure there are many such companies," the diplomat said.

Special attention was paid to strengthening Kazakhstan's position as a reliable supplier of flax to the European market.

The two sides also discussed the transfer of Belgian technologies and expertise in flaxseed oil production, oleochemistry, and feed products to Kazakhstan.

"Potential partnership can cover the formation of a long-term flax supply chain, cooperation on seed selection, improving yields and quality standards, developing efficient export logistics to Belgium, and, in the longer term, localizing high-value-added production and establishing a joint flax processing venture in Kazakhstan," Vassilenko noted.

Head of Vandeputte Group Henri-François Vandeputte stated that the meeting with the Kazakh delegation was highly productive.

He noted that the tour included three divisions: the oil extraction plant, which processes more than 100,000 tons of flaxseed annually, the soap factory, and the oleochemistry unit.

Vandeputte said the subsequent meeting focused on logistics – specifically, how best to organize shipments from Kazakhstan to Belgium, as his company's demand exceeds 100,000 tons of Kazakh flaxseed. According to him, raw materials from Kazakhstan account for more than 90% of all flaxseed imports. He emphasized the importance of reliable logistics, particularly given the current geopolitical situation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Belgium marked 34 years of ties with a cycle tour.