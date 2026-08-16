Kazakhstan and Belgium mark 34 years of ties with cycle tour

Participants set off from the Atomium, one of Belgium's most iconic landmarks symbolizing future-oriented ambition, joined by diplomats, compatriots, students residing in Belgium, as well as Belgian partners and friends of Kazakhstan.

The event was joined by renowned Kazakh cyclist Andrey Kashechkin, a former Astana Team rider and Olympian.

Opening the event, Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium Roman Vassilenko highlighted that over 34 years, Kazakhstan and Belgium have built a strong partnership based on mutual respect and trust. He said cycling symbolically reflects the nature of bilateral relations: moving forward requires balance, energy, and mutual support.

The bike ride took place in a friendly and informal atmosphere and was a great opportunity to celebrate Sports Day and the anniversary of diplomatic relations.

A new milestone in bilateral relations is expected this autumn: Roman Vassilenko announced that Philippe, King of the Belgians, plans to make a state visit to Kazakhstan.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that King Philippe of Belgium had expressed his gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan for his warm congratulations on Belgium’s National Day. He also noted that he is looking forward to his upcoming state visit to Kazakhstan later this year, at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.