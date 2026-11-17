According to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, the meetings provided an opportunity to exchange views on current bilateral and international issues.

Tileuberdi briefed his European counterparts on the key priorities for Kazakhstan’s economic development, as outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his Address to the People of Kazakhstan, as well as on measures to further unlock the country’s transit and transport potential. Particular attention was paid to opportunities for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, including attracting European companies to join the country's ambitious programme to modernize social, transport and engineering infrastructure across Kazakhstan’s regions.

During the meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, the sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany ahead of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which will be marked in 2027.

The sides emphasized the importance of translating into practical action the agreements reached during the official visit of Kazakhstan’s President to Germany in September 2026, as well as the provisions of the Joint Statement by the two Heads of State and the 2026-2028 Roadmap for Industrial, Technological and Raw Materials Cooperation.

Johann Wadephul commended the positive momentum in bilateral political dialogue, noting the successful holding of political consultations between the two foreign ministries in Astana on November 10th, as well as the visit of Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev to Germany as part of the Alatau City investment roadshow in Berlin and Frankfurt am Main.

In the cultural and humanitarian sphere, the sides discussed ways to promote and support the German language in Kazakhstan. They also reaffirmed their interest in further developing cooperation within the Central Asia – Germany format and through international organizations.

During talks with Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculăescu, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in strengthening trade and economic ties and expanding bilateral cooperation in promising areas.

The parties agreed to hold the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation in 2027.

Other important issues on the agenda included maritime security in the Black Sea and ensuring the uninterrupted transportation of Kazakh oil through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline system.

At the meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation and practical engagement on issues of mutual interest.

In his meeting with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Minister Tileuberdi reaffirmed the shared commitment to maintaining constructive political dialogue and consistently implementing the agreements reached following the state visit of Estonian President Alar Karis to Kazakhstan.

During the meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the sides discussed the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and exchanged views on trade and logistics issues.

At the meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, the parties reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and discussed ways to intensify political dialogue within existing cooperation frameworks.

Following the meetings, Kazakhstan and its European partners reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation both bilaterally and within interregional and multilateral frameworks.

Earlier, it was reported that a delegation of Kazakhstan led by Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issagaliyev participated in the 30th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Islamabad on 15-16 November.