Tokayev, Lukashenko hold phone talks

In Wednesday’s phone conversation, the heads of state discussed the state and development prospects of Kazakh-Belarusian relations, stressing the high-level political dialogue and progressive cooperation in trade-economic and humanitarian sectors.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the pressing issues of international agenda.

The Kazakh leader highlighted the importance of the ongoing International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.

Both presidents agreed to maintain close cooperation within upcoming joint events.

