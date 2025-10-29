EN
    Tokayev, Lukashenko hold phone talks

    14:05, 29 October 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan spoke by phone with his Belarusian counterpart President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    In Wednesday’s phone conversation, the heads of state discussed the state and development prospects of Kazakh-Belarusian relations, stressing the high-level political dialogue and progressive cooperation in trade-economic and humanitarian sectors.

    The interlocutors exchanged views on the pressing issues of international agenda.

    The Kazakh leader highlighted the importance of the ongoing International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.

    Both presidents agreed to maintain close cooperation within upcoming joint events.

    As reported previously, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in the Akorda Residence.



    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Belarus Kazakhstan and Belarus Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
