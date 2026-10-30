Kazakhstan and Bahrain pledge to expand economic cooperation

The Kazakh delegation was led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Arman Issagaliyev, while the Bahraini delegation was headed by the Director General of Bilateral Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, Shaikh Abdulla bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

During the consultations, the two sides reviewed the current state and prospects of relations between Kazakhstan and Bahrain, reaffirming their mutual interest in further strengthening political dialogue and expanding practical cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to arranging reciprocal visits at the highest and high levels, implementing previously reached agreements and enhancing the legal framework for bilateral cooperation.

The two sides held a substantive exchange of views on expanding trade, economic and investment ties, developing industrial cooperation and strengthening cooperation in energy, agriculture, transport, finance and tourism.

They also discussed developing cultural and humanitarian ties, including cooperation in interfaith dialogue.

As part of the international agenda, the two sides exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East. They reaffirmed their interest in continuing to coordinate efforts within the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and other multilateral platforms.

Following the consultations, the two sides agreed to maintain regular contacts between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries and continue work on implementing the agreements reached, as well as to hold the next round of political consultations in Astana.

Earlier today, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan discussed boosting bilateral trade.