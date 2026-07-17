Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to build intermodal terminal at Port of Alat

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of transport and logistics cooperation between the two nations, alongside ways to expand transport connectivity and boost the handling capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

During the meeting, the Kazakh Ambassador recalled that an agreement to construct the joint intermodal terminal at the Port of Alat was reached in 2024 in the presence of the two countries' heads of state. The Azerbaijani side was informed that the Baku Port master development plan is in its final stages of updating, after which construction of the terminal is expected to commence.

Photo source: AZCON

Special emphasis was placed on implementing agreements on mutual supplies of transport machinery. Kazakhstan intends to purchase vessels built in Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan will continue to acquire locomotives manufactured in Kazakhstan.

As part of this agreement, Kazakhstan has already placed an order with the Baku Shipyard for the construction of two dry cargo vessels. In turn, the Executive Director of AZCON expressed readiness to consider purchasing Kazakh locomotives in the near future.

Notably, Kazakhstan supplied 50 locomotives to Azerbaijan between 2015 and 2022.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further developing the two countries' transport and communication potential, strengthening their roles as key transit hubs in Eurasia.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic role in bilateral projects.