Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan launch single tour operator

The initiative aims to deepen tourism cooperation between the two nations.

The founding documents were signed at the Kazakhstan Embassy in Azerbaijan.

It is noted that the new venture will provide a comprehensive range of services, including ecotourism, cultural and gastronomic tours, as well as medical and business tourism.

Kazakh Ambassador Alim Bayel emphasized that creating a unified operator will strengthen bilateral relations and enhance the region's global appeal, positioning it as a single, seamless travel destination. He highlighted an upward trend in mutual travel in recent years, and such initiatives aim to accelerate tourist flows.

The diplomat recalled that the Kazakh Embassy in Baku hosted two tourism forums in 2024–2025 to develop industry-wide interaction. The third forum is scheduled for 2026 in Turkistan, Kazakhstan.

Presently, the two countries enjoy strong air connectivity, with over 30 direct flights a week.

The launch of TourAN is expected to be a milestone for the tourism industries of both nations, driving investment activity and the creation of joint competitive tourism products for the global market.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan strengthened ties with a social insurance cooperation memo.