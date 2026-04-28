Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan strengthen ties with social insurance cooperation memo
On the sidelines of the 14th Kazakhstan International Conference on Labor Protection and Industrial Safety, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of state social insurance, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The document is aimed at developing interaction between the relevant structures of the two countries and the exchange of practical experience in the field of social security.
According to Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Social Insurance Fund of Kazakhstan Marat Zhanibekov, the memorandum provides for systematic bilateral cooperation - regular exchange of experience and practices between government agencies, as well as interaction at international platforms in the field of social security.
“Today, an official ceremony was held to sign a memorandum of cooperation between the State Social Protection Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Social Insurance Fund of Kazakhstan. Under this memorandum, the parties will engage in mutual exchange of practical experience and foster the development of bilateral cooperation. The document has successfully passed all necessary approval procedures in Azerbaijan, including review by the Presidential Administration,” he said.