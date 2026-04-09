Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan aim to boost bilateral trade to $1 billion

“Thanks to the political will of our heads of state over the past three years, Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations have been elevated to a qualitatively new level of engagement”, Minister Kosherbayev emphasized during the meeting on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation with particular focus on priority areas, such as political, trade, economic, energy, transit, transport, as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction between the two countries.

Special attention in bilateral relations is given to the development of trade and economic cooperation. The economies of both countries possess significant potential to increase mutual trade, including through reciprocal investments and industrial cooperation.

The Foreign Ministers reviewed in detail the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level. It was noted that following the measures undertaken, the volume of mutual trade has increased fivefold over the past five years, amounting to $ 470.7 million in 2025. At the same time, the ministers agreed to facilitate further growth of this figure to $1 billion.

The parties also discussed the implementation of flagship infrastructure projects, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, as well as the laying of a fiber-optic communication line and a deep-sea power cable along the bed of the Caspian Sea.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the transit of Kazakhstan’s energy resources to world markets through the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as to collaboration in agriculture, industrial cooperation, and telecommunications. In this regard, the increasing role of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Direct Investment Fund was emphasized.

The interlocutors also expressed satisfaction with the development of cultural and humanitarian ties, noting the successful holding of the Culture Days of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan. High appreciation was given to the intensification of cooperation in education, particularly the ongoing reciprocal Days of Higher Education of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan. A positive trend is also observed in the tourism sector: around 30 flights are operated weekly between the cities of the two countries.

During the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on current issues of the regional and global agendas, and reaffirmed their commitment to continued close cooperation within multilateral structures, including the UN, the Organization of Turkic States, the CICA, the CIS, the OIC, and the Caspian Summit.

Photo source: gov.kz

Earlier, Qazinform reported on Wednesday that Minister Yermek Kosherbayev was received by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.