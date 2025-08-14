Kazakhstan and Austria seek to strengthen mutually beneficial trade and economic partnership

The parties “compared notes” on the bilateral and multilateral agenda and exchanged views on the current regional issues.

Welcoming the results of the latest Kazakh-Austrian Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council meetings that were held in Astana last April, the interlocutors expressed their interest in further strengthening mutually beneficial trade and economic partnership.

Ministers highlighted the similarity of their positions on a number of issues and agreed to continue constructive dialogue and engagement within the framework of multilateral institutions, including the United Nations and the OSCE.

Earlier, Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov met with Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to Kazakhstan Andrea Bacher. The sides exchanged views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.