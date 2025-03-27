Kazakhstan and Armenia pledge to foster trade and economic cooperation

The ministers noted that the trade potential between the two nations significantly exceeds the current rates.

They agreed to enhance the development of the 2024-2025 trade and economic cooperation roadmap signed between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Armenia and hold the regular session of the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation.

The sides also focused on cooperation in energy, high technologies, innovative education and decentralized cooperation. Special attention was paid to the development of direct air service between the countries.

To note, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan, held talks in Astana.