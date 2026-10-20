Kazakhstan, Algeria eye deeper trade and investment ties

The event was arranged on Tuesday as part of the celebrations marking the Republic Day of Kazakhstan, the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Algeria.

Ambassador Anuarbek Akhmetov provided participants with a detailed overview of the political and socio-economic reforms being implemented under the leadership of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and highlighted key areas of cooperation between the two countries. Particular attention was paid to Kazakhstan’s trade, economic and investment potential, as well as to key sectors of the national economy.

For their part, Algerian entrepreneurs noted that Kazakhstan offers favourable investment conditions and expressed their interest in further expanding bilateral business ties.

During the discussion, the participants exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in agriculture, energy, digitalisation, transport and finance.

The business videoconference brought together the heads of 20 Algerian and 10 Kazakh companies operating in the priority sectors of the economies of both countries. During the online meeting, the participants presented their companies and outlined promising areas for cooperation with Algerian partners. They also expressed their interest in establishing mutually beneficial business contacts and implementing joint projects.

Overall, Algerian business representatives congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Republic Day, commended the country’s significant achievements in political and socio-economic development, and expressed their gratitude to Kazakhstani diplomats for providing them with the opportunity to gain a closer understanding of the business environment in Kazakhstan and the opportunities available for implementing investment projects in the country.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan presented Trans-Caspian Route opportunities to Japanese investors.