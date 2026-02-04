Kazakhstan and ADB forge strategic path ahead of landmark top-level visit

On Tuesday, Kazakhstan's First Deputy Foreign Minister, Yerzhan Ashikbayev, met with Utsav Kumar, Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Kazakhstan.

It was noted during the meeting that cooperation between Kazakhstan and ADB has become long-term and strategic.

“ADB projects in Kazakhstan have a tangible and positive impact, making a significant contribution to the country’s sustainable economic development, infrastructure modernization, and the implementation of institutional reforms. We highly value ADB’s support in such priority areas as transport connectivity and regional integration, energy and renewable energy sources, modernization of energy infrastructure, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, and expansion of access to financial services,” stated Yerzhan Ashikbayev.

At the same time, he emphasized the importance of increasing the efficiency of ongoing projects and ensuring their practical contribution to Kazakhstan’s further socio-economic development.

The First Deputy Minister briefed the ADB Country Director on the large-scale economic and constitutional reforms underway in Kazakhstan, highlighting the importance of aligning project selection processes with the priorities of the transformations.

In turn, Utsav Kumar noted the close and constructive cooperation between ADB and the Government of Kazakhstan, emphasizing that over the years of partnership, the Bank has invested more than $7.5 billion in the country’s economy. He also expressed ADB’s readiness to advance the partnership and expand the portfolio of socially and economically significant projects.

The parties discussed the upcoming visit of ADB President Masato Kanda to Kazakhstan in spring 2026, which is regarded as a confirmation of the strategic nature of the partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and ADB.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan confirmed its readiness to continue cooperation with ADB and its representation in Kazakhstan on issues of mutual interest.

