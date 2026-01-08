ADB sells $3.5 bln 10-year global benchmark bond

We are proud to launch ADB’s first US dollar benchmark of 2026 with a successful 10‑year transaction that drew record global demand, with nearly 6x oversubscription. This issuance reinforces our commitment to channel resources toward projects that foster resilience, inclusivity, and sustainability across Asia and the Pacific, helping accelerate transformative development for the region, said ADB Treasurer Tobias Hoschka.

The 10-year bond, with a coupon rate of 4.250% per annum payable semi-annually and a maturity date of 14 January 2036, was priced at 99.831% to yield 9.2 basis points over the 4.00% US Treasury notes due November 2035.

The transaction was lead-managed by Crédit Agricole CIB, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo Securities.

The issue achieved wide primary market distribution with 16% placed in Asia; 58% in Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and 26% in the Americas. By investor type, 41% went to central banks and official institutions, 23% to banks, and 36% to fund managers and other types of investors.

ADB plans to raise about $40 billion–$45 billion from the capital markets in 2026.

