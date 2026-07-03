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    Gold futures top $4,200 per ounce first time since June 22

    10:08, 3 July 2026

    Gold futures with delivery in August 2026 climbed above $4,200 per Troy ounce on the Comex exchange for the first time since June 22 of this year, according to trading platform data, TASS reports. 

    Gold futures top $4,200 per ounce first time since June 22
    Photo credit: WAM

    As of 4:24 a.m. Moscow time, gold prices gained 1.96%, reaching $4,206.7 per Troy ounce.

    By 4:28 a.m. gold slowed down in its growth, trading at $4,205.4 per Troy ounce (+1.93%).

    Oil prices opened the week higher on Monday, with both Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posting gains.

    Gold Mineral resources World News Economy Trade
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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