Gold futures top $4,200 per ounce first time since June 22
10:08, 3 July 2026
Gold futures with delivery in August 2026 climbed above $4,200 per Troy ounce on the Comex exchange for the first time since June 22 of this year, according to trading platform data, TASS reports.
As of 4:24 a.m. Moscow time, gold prices gained 1.96%, reaching $4,206.7 per Troy ounce.
By 4:28 a.m. gold slowed down in its growth, trading at $4,205.4 per Troy ounce (+1.93%).
Oil prices opened the week higher on Monday, with both Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posting gains.