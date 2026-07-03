Gold futures top $4,200 per ounce first time since June 22

As of 4:24 a.m. Moscow time, gold prices gained 1.96%, reaching $4,206.7 per Troy ounce.

By 4:28 a.m. gold slowed down in its growth, trading at $4,205.4 per Troy ounce (+1.93%).

Oil prices opened the week higher on Monday, with both Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posting gains.