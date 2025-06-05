Kazakhstan among world's Top-10 countries with largest coal reserves

“Today, we have 33.6 billion tons of coal reserves. This is data obtained during geological exploration. Kazakhstan is among the top ten countries in the world in terms of coal reserves. Our current objective is to meet the needs of the utilities sector, the population, then industrial enterprises and energy complex,” Zhanat Igissinov, chief of the ministry’s coal industry division, said at VI Coal Industry Forum today.

According to him, a republican headquarters was set up to prevent coal deficit. It will start operating in September.

In 2024, Kazakhstan produced 109.8 million tons of coal.