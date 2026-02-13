Kazakhstani firms among Uzbekistan’s top-four of foreign-invested enterprises

Out of the 18,516 foreign-invested enterprises, 4,282 were joint enterprises, and 14,231 were wholly foreign-owned enterprises, according to the report.

The National Statistics Committee reported new registrations of enterprises with foreign investment had risen 1.9-fold, while the share of wholly foreign-owned enterprises had increased from 55.1% to 76.9% in the five-year period.

China topped the list of countries in terms of the number of foreign-invested enterprises in Uzbekistan – 5,218, followed by Russia – 3,190, Türkiye – 2,149; Kazakhstan – 1,221; South Korea – 699; Afghanistan – 647; United Arab Emirates – 413; Tajikistan – 410; India – 394; and Azerbaijan – 368.

