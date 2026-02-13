Kazakhstani firms among Uzbekistan’s top-four of foreign-invested enterprises
Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee said on Friday total 18,516 enterprises with foreign investment were operational in the country as of February 1, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.
Out of the 18,516 foreign-invested enterprises, 4,282 were joint enterprises, and 14,231 were wholly foreign-owned enterprises, according to the report.
The National Statistics Committee reported new registrations of enterprises with foreign investment had risen 1.9-fold, while the share of wholly foreign-owned enterprises had increased from 55.1% to 76.9% in the five-year period.
China topped the list of countries in terms of the number of foreign-invested enterprises in Uzbekistan – 5,218, followed by Russia – 3,190, Türkiye – 2,149; Kazakhstan – 1,221; South Korea – 699; Afghanistan – 647; United Arab Emirates – 413; Tajikistan – 410; India – 394; and Azerbaijan – 368.
Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s business activity index surges back to expansion.