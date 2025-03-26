Kazakhstan among 10 top gold-producing countries in 2024

Other major producers include Canada (200 MT), the U.S. (160 MT), and Kazakhstan, Mexico, and Ghana (130 MT each), and Uzbekistan, which increased output to 120 MT from 100 MT in 2023.

Kazakhstan’s gold production has nearly doubled since 2016, led by the Altyntau Kokshetau mine, owned by Glencore, which produced 603,000 ounces in 2024.

SolidCore Resources, formerly Polymetal International, produced 320,000 ounces in 2024. The company delisted from the London Stock Exchange in 2023 and now trades on Kazakhstan’s Astana International Exchange. Its main asset is the Kyzyl mine, holding 2.2 million ounces of gold.

On March 14, it was reported that the price of gold reached a new record, with an ounce trading at $2,983.50 amid uncertainties caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies.