Kazakhstan allocates over 650 bn tenge to support farmers

The Ken Dala and Ken Dala 2 concessional lending programs are among the key support mechanisms, providing farmers with timely financing for spring fieldwork and harvesting. Around 750 billion tenge was earmarked for these purposes this year, with 657.7 billion tenge already disbursed to 5,600 agricultural producers, covering 7.7 million hectares of farmland.

According to the Government, higher yields rather than the expansion of cultivated areas are becoming the main driver of agricultural growth. The current harvesting campaign reflects this shift toward a more productive model focused on greater efficiency and output.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

The sector is also undergoing technological modernization, with farmers increasing the use of fertilizers and high-quality seeds, upgrading agricultural machinery, and adopting water-saving technologies. State support covers key stages of the production cycle, from early financing and access to resources to farm modernization and infrastructure development.

The Government said these efforts are helping create a sustainable foundation for further growth. Future priorities include introducing modern technologies, improving the efficient use of land and water resources, reducing production costs, and increasing the economic returns of farming.

The broader goal is to build a competitive, technologically advanced, and sustainable agricultural sector capable of meeting domestic demand for quality products while steadily expanding Kazakhstan's export potential.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that agricultural machinery production in Kazakhstan rises by 22%.