Kazakhstan allocates over 40bn tenge for Caspian hub container terminal

He noted that both projects are part of the Seaport Aktau special economic zone.

“A 19-hectare plot within the special economic zone has been allocated for the container terminal, and an investment agreement has been signed with Lianyungang Port Group. The total investment is 47.6 billion tenge,” the minister said.

Construction of the container terminal is progressing in multiple phases.

“In July, the first phase of the container terminal was launched. The second phase is 95% complete and is expected to be finished by the end of the year,” Shakkaliyev noted.

He added that the second phase of the container terminal is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, with a projected handling capacity of 240,000 TEU.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Kazakhstan is set to invest over 230 billion tenge in Khorgos hub development.