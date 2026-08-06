Kazakhstan allocates KZT 2.7 billion from recovered assets to improve water supply in North Kazakhstan villages

A total of KZT 2.7 billion has been allocated from the Special State Fund to complete the reconstruction of the Presnovsky and Sokolovsky water supply systems in the North Kazakhstan region.

The reconstruction of the Presnovsky water supply system will improve access to drinking water in 43 villages across the Yessil, Mamlyut and Zhambyl districts, benefiting approximately 34,500 residents.

The reconstruction of the Sokolovsky water supply system covers 10 villages in the Kyzylzhar district, home to more than 4,000 people. The project includes the construction of 59 kilometers of branch pipelines and 77 kilometers of local water distribution networks.

Both the Presnovsky and Sokolovsky water supply systems are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2026.

Once completed, the projects are expected to improve the reliability of the water supply network, reduce water losses during transportation, and enhance the quality of drinking water supplied to residents of the affected communities.

The North Kazakhstan region has the country's longest network of group water supply systems, spanning more than 3,000 kilometers and serving 229 villages with a population of approximately 175,000 people.

In 2025, more than KZT 45 billion from the Special State Fund was allocated to develop the region’s water infrastructure, providing financing for 48 projects.

Between 2024 and 2026, the government approved funding for more than 500 social infrastructure projects worth a total of KZT 610 billion through the Special State Fund, with most already completed. Of these, 267 projects worth KZT 226.5 billion, are aimed at the development of water infrastructure.

Earlier, it was reported that the Botanic Garden of Petropavl, Kazakhstan’s oldest greenhouse complex, was granted the status of a specially protected natural area.