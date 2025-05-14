Kazakhstan allocates 47 billion tenge to support youth sports in 2024
15:50, 14 May 2025
Kazakhstan has allocated 47 billion tenge for the development of children's sports in 2024, according to Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov’s response to a deputy inquiry, Kazinform News Agency reports.
“The volume of funding for sports development programs increases every year. The number of sports facilities and creative clubs is growing, and access for children continues to expand. In 2024, 47 billion tenge was allocated to support more than 240,000 children aged 4 to 17, compared to 43.2 billion in 2023,” the document reads.
As reported earlier, over 15,000 coaches and instructors currently work in sports schools across the country, training around 404,000 young athletes.