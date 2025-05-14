EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Over 400,000 children attend sports schools in Kazakhstan

    13:17, 14 May 2025

    Over 15,000 coaches and instructors currently work in sports schools across the country, training around 404,000 young athletes, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Over 400,000 children train in Kazakhstan’s sports schools
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform News Agency

    “Currently, 756 youth clubs and 156 physical training clubs for children and teens offer after-school programs for students. Most of these clubs, which operate based on accessibility principle, are located in densely populated neighborhoods and accept children and adolescents living nearby,” Olzhas Bektenov stated in his response to a deputy inquiry.

    He also noted that the number of children participating in after-school sports programs grew from 259,000 in 2022 to 298,000 in 2023.

    As reported earlier, the Ministry of Tourism and Sport has released a ranking of the ten most popular sports in the country based on year 2024 data.

    Children Sport Schools Youth of Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All