Over 400,000 children attend sports schools in Kazakhstan

“Currently, 756 youth clubs and 156 physical training clubs for children and teens offer after-school programs for students. Most of these clubs, which operate based on accessibility principle, are located in densely populated neighborhoods and accept children and adolescents living nearby,” Olzhas Bektenov stated in his response to a deputy inquiry.

He also noted that the number of children participating in after-school sports programs grew from 259,000 in 2022 to 298,000 in 2023.

As reported earlier, the Ministry of Tourism and Sport has released a ranking of the ten most popular sports in the country based on year 2024 data.