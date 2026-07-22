Kazakhstan allocates 3 billion tenge for Lake Alakol shore protection project

The funding follows directives from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to improve water infrastructure and protect vulnerable areas from erosion and flooding. The corresponding resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

The project includes the construction of a 6-kilometer protective dam, with 2.5 kilometers to be built near the village of Koktuma and the remaining 3.5 kilometers near Akshi village.

Government officials said the new funding will reinforce the lake's shoreline and improve the system for managing sediment transport and redistribution, helping to preserve the lake's ecosystem while reducing the risk of coastal erosion.

Preparatory work on the project began in 2025, when authorities completed reinforcement, earthworks, and concrete construction along a 1.7-kilometer section of the shoreline. Gabion structures were also installed during that phase.

Officials believe the expanded protective infrastructure will not only safeguard the lake's shoreline but also support the development of tourism in the region, with Lake Alakol remaining one of Kazakhstan's most popular domestic travel destinations.

The investment forms part of a broader national program to strengthen water infrastructure. Over the past two years, Kazakhstan has built or reinforced 243 kilometers of protective dams and hydraulic structures across six regions: Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar.

The government said it will continue to closely monitor projects aimed at improving water and tourism infrastructure, preserving natural resources, and promoting the country's long-term sustainable socio-economic development.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to allocate 10 billion tenge for Lake Alakol development in 2026.