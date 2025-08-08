Kazakhstan, Algeria strengthening mutually beneficial partnership

The parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including the development of political dialogue, enhancement of trade and economic partnership, and the expansion of sectoral cooperation in the fields of energy, mining, agriculture, and digitalization.

The Kazakh side noted the positive dynamics in economic ties, including the start of wheat supplies from Kazakhstan to Algeria, and expressed interest in continuing contacts between relevant government agencies and business communities of both countries.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying political and business exchanges, as well as cooperation within multilateral platforms, including the UN, the OIC, and other international organizations.

During the meeting, the Algerian ambassador presented copies of his credentials to the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan. In turn, Deputy Minister Bakayev congratulated ambassador Mehadji and expressed confidence that his diplomatic mission would contribute to further strengthening the traditionally friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Algeria.

