EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan airlifts passengers from UAE and Qatar

    11:14, 25 June 2025

    Today, Kazakhstan’s SCAT and Air Astana are set to perform six flights from Dubai and Doha to Almaty and Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Transport Ministry’s press service.

    Kazakhstan airlifts passengers from UAE and Qatar
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    The flights will be operated bypassing six countries including Iran, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

    As reported earlier, Air Astana resumed flights from Dubai to Almaty and Astana and from Doha to Almaty on June 25. The air carrier will perform additional flights to repatriate Kazakhstanis stuck there.

    SCAT start airlifting nationals of Kazakhstan from Qatar. The first flight carrying 213 passengers left today from Doha to Almaty at 07:35 am. The Doha-Astana flight is scheduled for 02:30 pm. Qatar time to bring some 290 passengers back.

    Civil aviation Airports Air Astana Aircraft Iran Israel Qatar UAE Armed conflicts Middle East situation Tourism Travel
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All