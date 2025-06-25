Kazakhstan airlifts passengers from UAE and Qatar

The flights will be operated bypassing six countries including Iran, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

As reported earlier, Air Astana resumed flights from Dubai to Almaty and Astana and from Doha to Almaty on June 25. The air carrier will perform additional flights to repatriate Kazakhstanis stuck there.

SCAT start airlifting nationals of Kazakhstan from Qatar. The first flight carrying 213 passengers left today from Doha to Almaty at 07:35 am. The Doha-Astana flight is scheduled for 02:30 pm. Qatar time to bring some 290 passengers back.