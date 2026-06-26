Kazakhstan aims to reduce inflation below 10%

He said that despite the steady economic growth last year, Kazakhstan faced heightened inflationary pressure.

He stressed inflation peaked at 12.9% last September. For the past five months, it had slowed to 10.4% thanks to efforts taken by the Government, National Bank, and other concerned agencies.

The Prime Minister said it is targeted to bring inflation below 10% in the near future. At the same time, inflationary pressures last year affected household incomes.

However, some sectors saw real income growth, including agriculture by 9.3%, trade, communications, water supply, and energy by 4% on average, while transport rose by 5–10%, depending on the segment.

He concluded the Government plans to ensure real income growth across all sectors.

Earlier, Olzhas Bektenov announced that the first data center as part of the Data Center Valley project with a capacity of 125 MW will be commissioned in the first half of 2027.