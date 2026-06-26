Data processing center to open in Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz in 2027

The project is located in Ekibastuz, Pavlodar region.

He said an agreement has been signed with U.S. company Firebird, whose main partner is NVIDIA. Firebird’s investment alone is estimated at 10 billion US dollars.

Besides, he revealed that another 125 MW data center is planned for 2028, with further expansion expected.

Recall that at the V sitting of the Ulttyq Qurultay, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned to determine special areas for the construction of powerful data centers to ensure reliable and uninterrupted operation of the entire IT infrastructure.

Preliminary demand for over 100 MW capacity has already been registered.

The President also tasked the Government to comprehensively develop the key parameters of the Data Center Valley project in Ekibastuz, highlighting that the development of digital infrastructure and ensuring cybersecurity lay the foundation for the country’s technological sovereignty.

Earlier Qazinform reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding the development of the telecommunications market and data processing centers.