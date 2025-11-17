Kazakhstan aims to double trade with Estonia

“Economic cooperation is one of the key parameters of our partnership. Despite a slight decline in our trade turnover, we remain optimistic and expect to double our trade and economic indicators, bolstering our economic ties,” the President said.

According to him, presently, over 80 Estonian companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan in the fields of logistics, postal services, and electric scooter rentals.

“I hope the Kazakhstan-Estonia Business Forum will further expand cooperation opportunities and lead to new partnerships between our business communities. We, I emphasize again, truly appreciate the business delegation you have brought, and we intend to discuss opportunities for cooperation during the business forum. Kazakhstan is ready and willing to provide open, predictable, and attractive conditions for Estonian investors to invest in digital innovations, transport, logistics, the energy sector, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, and other spheres,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged strengthening parliamentary dialogue with Estonia during talks with President Alar Karis.